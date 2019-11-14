State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,238.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,012,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 341.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 905,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous dividend of $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.