State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 984 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cubic were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cubic by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cubic by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUB shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Cubic in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.