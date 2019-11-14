State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.11% of Monotype Imaging worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 80,783 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,937,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 59,324 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TYPE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Monotype Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of TYPE opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

