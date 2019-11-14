State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Marten Transport worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 77.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

