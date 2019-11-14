State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires Shares of 1,500 Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Graham by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Graham by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Graham by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $625.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $648.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $691.76. Graham Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $614.81 and a 1-year high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $738.82 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 8.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th.

GHC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

