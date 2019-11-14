State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 3,332 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,343,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,005,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 856,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,127 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $1,069,543.44. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $582,678.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,207. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

