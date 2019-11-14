Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip acquired 130,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,161 shares of company stock worth $6,589,854. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a “positive” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $156.11. The stock had a trading volume of 671,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average of $142.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $162.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

