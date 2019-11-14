Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SSI opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Stage Stores has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Stage Stores alerts:

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $381.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stage Stores will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stage Stores news, EVP Russ Lundy II bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 312,000 shares of company stock worth $1,264,805. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Stage Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stage Stores by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stage Stores by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.