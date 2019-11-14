Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. 9,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 90.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

