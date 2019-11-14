SSE (LON:SSE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered SSE to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC raised SSE to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,480 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price (down previously from GBX 1,370 ($17.90)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,281 ($16.74).

SSE traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,306.50 ($17.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,331 ($17.39).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

