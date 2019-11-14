SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,281 ($16.74).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,318.50 ($17.23) on Thursday. SSE has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,331 ($17.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.89.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

