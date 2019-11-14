Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.25. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.76. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sprott shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 66,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $695.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

