Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the September 30th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in Sprague Resources by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 82,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SRLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Sprague Resources stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 3,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,946. The company has a market capitalization of $396.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 84.49%.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.