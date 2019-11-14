SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.10

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

