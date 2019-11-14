Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Stock Holdings Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.74.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

