Software Acquisition Group (SAQNU) to Raise $125 Million in IPO

Software Acquisition Group (SAQNU) is planning to raise $125 million in an initial public offering on the week of November 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 12,500,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Software Acquisition Group has a market cap of $156.3 million.

B. Riley FBR served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Software Acquisition Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” While we may pursue an initial business combination target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, we intend to focus our search on software companies, especially those targeting enterprise vertical sectors owned by private equity and venture capital firms as well as corporate carve-outs. “.

Software Acquisition Group was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Ste. 300, Las Vegas, Nevada 89135, US and can be reached via phone at 310-991-4982.

