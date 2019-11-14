Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Sells £191,764.28 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.66), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($250,574.00).

Andrew Reynolds Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smiths Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 69,875 shares of Smiths Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,539 ($20.11), for a total value of £1,075,376.25 ($1,405,169.54).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,668 ($21.80) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,593.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.94. Smiths Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 31.80 ($0.42) dividend. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMIN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645.83 ($21.51).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.