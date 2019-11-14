Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 93 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.47.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.97. The company had a trading volume of 202,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,685,674 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

