Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 633 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,183,518. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.96.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.