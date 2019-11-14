Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases 169 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.96.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.01. 2,422,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,697. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day moving average of $207.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,380 shares of company stock worth $1,236,103 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

