Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys 199 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,653,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $643,699,000 after acquiring an additional 199,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 197,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,453. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

