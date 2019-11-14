SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.08. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 26,438,900 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

In other news, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $684,500.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $166,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

