Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 15,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $587.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of -0.34. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $869,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

