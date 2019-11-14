SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 48.0% in October

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SSNT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 18,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. SilverSun Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.03% of SilverSun Technologies worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.