Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 20,044 Shares

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.79. 4,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,360. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.32.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $591,194,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $119,307,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 55.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 600,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,746,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $20,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

