Siemens (ETR:SIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.38

Siemens AG (ETR:SIE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €113.38 ($131.84) and last traded at €113.28 ($131.72), with a volume of 88216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €112.54 ($130.86).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €100.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Siemens (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

