Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSTK. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE SSTK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 227,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,385. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.