SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) vs. Balchem (OTCMKTS:BCPC) Financial Contrast

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) and Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balchem has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Balchem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Balchem 0 2 1 0 2.33

Balchem has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Balchem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Balchem is more favorable than SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR.

Dividends

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Balchem pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Balchem pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Balchem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A Balchem 12.43% 14.01% 9.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Balchem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.99 billion 4.77 $1.00 billion $8.92 3.21 Balchem $643.68 million 5.13 $78.57 million $3.01 34.11

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Balchem. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Balchem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Balchem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Balchem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Balchem beats SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include creamer and chocolate systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients. This segment also offers microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. The company's Industrial Products segment provides choline chloride derivatives for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells; and methylamines, which are building blocks for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

