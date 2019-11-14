Shotspotter’s (SSTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 131.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.
NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $230.35 million, a P/E ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 2.58. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61.
In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.
About Shotspotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
