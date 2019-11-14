Shotspotter’s (SSTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 131.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $230.35 million, a P/E ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 2.58. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. Shotspotter’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

