Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issues Earnings Results

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.45 million, a P/E ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. National Securities upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

