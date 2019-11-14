Short Interest in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Increases By 34.4%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
XCel Brands stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on XELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
XCel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
