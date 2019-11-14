Short Interest in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Increases By 34.4%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XCel Brands stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XCel Brands by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Weber Alan W lifted its position in shares of XCel Brands by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.