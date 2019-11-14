Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Rises By 87.7%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in USD Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 85,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in USD Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in USD Partners by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $266.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.46. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.91%.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

