Short Interest in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Expands By 80.8%

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on Ternium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

TX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 8,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Ternium has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ternium’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

