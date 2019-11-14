Short Interest in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Expands By 50.0%

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Telefonica has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,354,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,558,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 248,323 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,634,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 450,434 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,031,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

