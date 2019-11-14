Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Decreases By 20.6%

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,704. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $89.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $64,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 612,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 56,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 120,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

