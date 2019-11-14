Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Drops By 54.6%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN SSY remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.70.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

