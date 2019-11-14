Short Interest in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Grows By 79.9%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the September 30th total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 13,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

