Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expands By 61.7%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the September 30th total of 110,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCM stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,804. The firm has a market cap of $266.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 45.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCM shares. Oppenheimer cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

