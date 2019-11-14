Short Interest in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rises By 25.4%

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RAVN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,415. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. Raven Industries has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

