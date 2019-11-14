Short Interest in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Increases By 170.5%

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 82,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,166. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 110,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,204 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

