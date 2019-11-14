Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Decreases By 19.6%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MERC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Mercer International alerts:

In other Mercer International news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 122,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,994. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $839.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.