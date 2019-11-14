Short Interest in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Expands By 309.1%

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ IROQ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised IF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IF Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IF Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IF Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

