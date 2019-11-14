Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Decreases By 70.1%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the September 30th total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,005. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $690.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

