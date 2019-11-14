Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Drops By 18.3%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 28,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $426.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 923,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

