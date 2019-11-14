Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Drops By 18.3%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 28,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $426.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
