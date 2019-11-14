Short Interest in Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) Increases By 297.6%

Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 297.6% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CART stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

