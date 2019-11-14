Short Interest in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Decreases By 45.0%

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $159,444.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,157.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $77,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.81. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,272. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

