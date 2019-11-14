Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Declines By 37.6%

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 443,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 294,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 341.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

