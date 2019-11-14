Short Interest in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Drops By 37.7%

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $39.00 price objective on AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,250,846.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,242.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

