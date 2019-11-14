Short Interest in Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) Rises By 112.8%

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ability from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ABIL stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Ability has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

