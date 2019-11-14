Shard Tops 24 Hour Volume of $52.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Shard has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Shard has a total market capitalization of $294,496.00 and $52.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,174,006 coins and its circulating supply is 19,832,623 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

